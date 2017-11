Drake Puts Fan On Blast At Show For Groping Girls [Video]

Via |

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Drake won’t allow any foolishness at his shows. The 6 God stopped a recent performance at an after-party in Sydney, Australia after noticing a fan inappropriately touching women and making fellow crowd members uncomfortable. Drizzy put the guy on blast, threatening to intervene if the bad behavior didn’t stop.

“If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and fuck you up,” he told the fan to the delight of the crowd. “If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come fuck your ass up.”

Drake was not having it at his afterparty last night. pic.twitter.com/Zs70vGzFY7 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 15, 2017

