Lalah Hathaway Talks Relationships & Falling Out Of Love

Your browser does not support iframes.

Singer Lalah Hathaway has new music out! Her new album called Honestly is true to its name as it looks at the things people have a hard time being honest with to themselves.

“Well at first listen its sort of about falling out of love in a relationship or in a friendship,” explained Hathaway. “But really the deeper discussion is about falling out of illusion with this whole entire country.

Speaking from experience Hathaway knows what it feels like. “Well you know what happened is I probably stayed too long like many of us do but at some point, I had to be honest and say, ‘hey this ain’t working out.’”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: