What Does Trump, GOP Tax Plan Mean For Black People?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 42 mins ago
The same principle behind the Republican tax plan is the same, more money for the wealthy, decreasing wealth for minorities.

When presidential candidate Donald Trump told black people “vote for me because what do you have to lose?” Fast forward to November 2017 and now President Trump along with his Republican party are trying to pass a tax plan that will hurt us.

NewsOne Now calls the tax plan an “intentional systematic destruction of the middle-, lower- and underclasses.” Nothing has changed for the wealthy as the tax plan will give them millions of cuts creating more money in their pockets.

“Wealth disparity between white and nonwhite Americans will be compounded by this legislation,” tax and race expert and Emory University law professor Dorothy Brown told Newsweek.

With the average black family earning $43,000 annually, the black wealth in the country is staggering behind other races.

Thursday the House passed the tax plan now heading to the Senate to vote it into law and sent to the president for his signature.

Source: NewsOne Now, CNN

Photos