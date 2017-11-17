They Jumped The Broom! Serena Williams Is Married

Serena Williams is a married woman!

According to E! News, the 36-year-old tennis icon and Alexis Ohanian said “I do” in New Orleans on Thursday. The couple committed to each other in a wedding that reportedly had a Beauty And The Beast theme.

The entertainment site reported that the beautiful couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends, including their 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

A source told the website the guests, including Beyonce, Eva Longoria, Ciara, Lala, Kelly Rowland and Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, “were expected to dress to the theme.”

In addition, ET said that upon arrival, the guests were greeted with the song “Be Our Guest” and drinks were served before the ceremony. That, and Serena did a dress change before the reception.

We wonder did she design it herself!

Before the wedding, there was reportedly a rehearsal dinner held at the Meril restaurant. The source also revealed to ET that the day before their wedding, Williams and Ohanaian and their guests had “a full-blown brunch at the Ace Hotel with a DJ, games and recovery bar.”

This duo is all about celebrating–and have to a lot to do so! The twosome welcomed their first child together, little Alexis, on Sept. 1.

Speaking of babies…they posted this video to their baby girl boarding a plane, which we assume was to the Big Easy to see her parents jump the broom.

I'm not scared… I'm not scared… I'm not scared… I'm scared 😐 @wheelsup8760 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:46am PST

Congrats Serena and Alexis! We wish you many years to come!

