Tamar Braxton’s Mom Reveals Vince Herbert Was Abusive For Years

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 42 mins ago
You know it’s bad when your mother finally decided to jump in your business to make you leave your man!  Tamar Braxton’s mother Evelyn made some surprising revelations about her daughter’s “volatile” relationship and she doesn’t care how Tamar feels about it!

In an emotional interview with theGrio, Evelyn Braxton is speaking out against the abuse that her daughter, Tamar Braxton, endured in her nearly 10-year marriage.

“It was definitely a volatile relationship,” Ms. Braxton says during a phone conversation from Atlanta, Georgia. “This has been going on for years.”

The matriarch of the Braxton family says Tamar’s estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, was both physically and emotionally abusive throughout the marriage, something that has long been kept secret—until now.

“Everybody saw Vince as a knight and shining armor, [but] behind closed doors that’s a horse of another color,” Evelyn Braxton says. “I’m tired of [Tamar] being abused and misused.” READ MORE

Photos