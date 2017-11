Diamond & Silk Get Heated With Russ Parr!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Diamond and Silk are known for their lively personalities as YouTube vloggers but most well known as devote supporters of Donald Trump.

Russ and the team visit back with this duo to listen to what they think Trump has done for the country so far.

“Listen, let me tell you something. He’d done and created over a million jobs,” said Diamond sternly. “So if you don’t have a job, you panhandling, if you’re asking people for money, put your sign down and go get you a job. That’s what you need to do.”

But that wasn’t enough for Russ who believed that Trump still didn’t do anything to help people.

“Wait a minute Russ, what’s the problem, I don’t see one job you’ve created. You ain’t got but four employees. So where’s the jobs you helped create,” yelled Diamond.

