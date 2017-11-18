Jennifer Hudson And David Otunga Split After 10 Year Engagement

Jennifer Hudson And David Otunga Split After 10 Year Engagement

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Was it because David took too long to make Jennifer his Mrs.?

TMZ reported Thursday that American Idol singer Jennifer Hudson and her fiance David Otunga have called it quits.

According to reports, Hudson was granted a restraining order against the pro wrestler, having her PR team citing it was the best interest of her son.

Source: Mark Davis / Getty

Otunga’s legal team is saying that Hudson is trying to gain an “unfair advantage” with the upcoming custody battle of their 8-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr.

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute,” said Otunga’s attorney, Tracy Rizzo.

Hudson and Otunga got engaged in 2008 after less than a year of dating. Their son David was soon later born in 2009. The couple never made it down the aisle. No one knows why but expect some tea to spill on that in the near future.

Source: TMZ

Photos