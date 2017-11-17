Jennifer Hudson Breaks Up With Longtime Fiancé & Files Restraining Order

Photo by

Jennifer Hudson Breaks Up With Longtime Fiancé & Files Restraining Order

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson‘s longtime relationship with reality star turned wrestler David Otunga is now over.

Hudson, 36 and Otunga, 37 had been in a relationship since 2008. They are also parents of an 8 year old son. Also, according to People Magazine, Hudson has filed a restraining order against Otunga. In a statement to the magazine, a rep for Hudson said “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

In his own statement, a rep for the WWE superstar says “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

Source:People Magazine
Photos