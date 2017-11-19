Starbucks Accused Of Pushing ‘Gay Agenda’ With New Holiday Cups

People have had a lot to say after a Buzzfeed News reporter suggested Starbucks’ holiday cups might be pushing some sort of “gay agenda.” “While people who follow both Starbucks holiday cup news and LGBT issues celebrated the video, the ordinary Starbucks customer probably didn’t realize the cup might have a gay agenda,” Venessa Wong wrote about the new cup design (which appears to feature two women holding hands), according to an E! Online article.

The new #ToastedWhiteChocolateMocha, with 100% chance of candied cranberry showers. pic.twitter.com/f9TGavbQDk — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 16, 2017

In response, Starbucks reportedly released this statement: “Each year during the holidays we aim to bring our customers an experience that inspires the spirit of the season, and we will continue to embrace and welcome customers from all backgrounds and religions in our stores around the world.”

See what people have been saying about Starbucks and its “gay agenda” ever since.

Starbucks DoubleShot. Bring on the Gay. — 🎮 (@cheapillusions) November 17, 2017

I went to Starbucks explicitly to get the big gay cup. — ✨ stacey 🌹 (@deweydecimasher) November 17, 2017

Just put Starbucks and the logo on the label and be done with it. Sick of everyone's political opinions shoved down our throats. Being gay shouldn't be a political football it's a fact of life. Just going to throw the cup out anyway. — Domenic Nicotera (@Dsnicotera) November 17, 2017

Another valid reason to avoid Starbucks: It makes you Gay! Who knew? Have they got a Trans cup in the works? — Carl Cannova (@carlcannova) November 17, 2017

Starbucks Coffee is not gay. It’s just terrible. — Steve Kanter (@TheEditDog) November 17, 2017

Starbucks is about to get richer from me buying as many gay cups as I can. I don't even like Starbucks, but I can forget that if it makes the snowflakes of the right mad. — Andie (@_andievaldez_) November 17, 2017

Ban Starbucks for not supporting everyone and pushing one idealism upon us all! Just another Progressive Liberal company owner pushing their divisive agenda upon everyone who is not a liberal or may disagree with gay lifestyle. Let Liberals buy the cool aid from Starbucks! Ban! — Michael Crowell (@Michael22973515) November 17, 2017

