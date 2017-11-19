Features
Starbucks Accused Of Pushing ‘Gay Agenda’ With New Holiday Cups

Seriously?

Posted 2 hours ago
People have had a lot to say after a Buzzfeed News reporter suggested Starbucks’ holiday cups might be pushing some sort of “gay agenda.” “While people who follow both Starbucks holiday cup news and LGBT issues celebrated the video, the ordinary Starbucks customer probably didn’t realize the cup might have a gay agenda,” Venessa Wong wrote about the new cup design (which appears to feature two women holding hands), according to an E! Online article.

In response, Starbucks reportedly released this statement: “Each year during the holidays we aim to bring our customers an experience that inspires the spirit of the season, and we will continue to embrace and welcome customers from all backgrounds and religions in our stores around the world.”

See what people have been saying about Starbucks and its “gay agenda” ever since.

Thoughts?

