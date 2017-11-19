A Royal Affair: Inside Serena Williams’ Wedding [PHOTOS]

We’re finally getting a peek inside Serena Williams‘ fairytale wedding, and it is lovely!

Serena and her man Alexis Ohanian have finally tied the knot, and their wedding was nothing less than magical.

The couple had an unplugged wedding to prevent any social media leaks, but Vogue has been kind enough to share these shots from the wedding and reception!

A peek inside #SerenaWilliams wedding…#2loudmag #houston A post shared by 2LOUD Magazine (@2loudmag) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

Beyoncé and Kelly attending Serena Williams' wedding #beyonce #serenawilliams #beyhive #kellyrowland A post shared by @kae.beynika on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

#AlexisOlympiaOhanian also "walked" down at her parents wedding! 😍👶🏽 #AlexisOhanian #SerenaWilliams #TheOhanians A post shared by Houston Style Magazine™ (@stylemagazine) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

venus was one of the bridesmaids of the wedding, and she looks in pure joy as she way down the aisle! ☺️✨ @venuswilliams A post shared by Serena & Venus Williams (@venusserenafans) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

@serenawilliams married @alexisohanian in a stunning Sarah Burton for @alexandermcqueen princess gown. Tap the link in our bio for more exclusive photos from the star-studded celebration. Photographed by @mistadubb and @ericamelissa_. A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

#serenawilliams wedding #ciarawilson #annawintour #ciara A post shared by Andre Allen (@andresflava2.0) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

#SerenaWilliams and #AlexisOhanian tied the knot w/ a #BeautyAndTheBeast inspired wedding in #NewOrleans. A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

So in love with all of this. She looks so elegant and regal. #serenawilliams #alexandermcqueen #queen pic by Bob Metellus A post shared by Vividesigns (@vividesignsbyalero) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

#Alexisohanian #Serenawilliams ❤️ SEE more photos, link in bio 🕺🏽 📷: @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography #NigerianWedding A post shared by No.1 Nigerian Wedding Blog (@nigerianwedding) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

Hottest sisters in tennis #venuswilliams #serenawilliams congrats once again #alexisohanian #neworleans #fashionblogger #wedding A post shared by Five Points (@five_points5) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

#TheOhanians 💍 #serenawilliams #alexohanian A post shared by YMMW (@yourmusicmyworld) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

Congratulations and best wishes to Serena and Alexis!

