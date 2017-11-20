EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment

Serena and the wedding party looked gorgeous!

We waited and we finally have the first pictures of tennis star Serena Williams in her wedding gowns and more.

 

Vogue Magazine took exclusive pictures of the Beauty and the Beast themed nuptials. Many before the wedding didn’t know how the two met, which the magazine provided the backstory.

Via Bossip:

“Frustrated that an interloper was encroaching upon their space, Serena’s friend Zane started teasing Alexis, saying there was a rat at his table and that he should move. “I was so annoyed that he’d sat down next to me,” remembers Serena. “There were so many empty tables!” Undeterred by the frosty reception he seemed to be receiving, Alexis jokingly responded saying that he was from Brooklyn—he’d seen lots of rats, and they didn’t bother him. Serena started cracking up and asked him to join her group…

Fast-forward 18 months later and the Internet entrepreneur was proposing to the superstar. “I came home one day to find my bags already packed for me, and I had absolutely no idea where I was going until I got on the flight,” Serena admits. “Alexis flew me out to Rome, back to the exact table where we’d met. We were both really nervous but also excited to take this huge step. It was such a beautiful moment.” Ever the jokester, in addition to having the hotel cleared and flowers everywhere, Alexis had placed a small plastic rat on the table.”

 

Okay back to the photos…

#SerenaWilliamsWedding. @voguemagazine

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

 

 

I love you both and I'm so incredibly proud of you! Welcome to the club! ❤😍❤😍❤😍❤😍❤😍❤

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

 

🌹

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

 

#serenawilliamswedding

A post shared by Rumi Carter (@rumi_sirknowles) on

 

#serenawilliamswedding ❤

A post shared by Rumi Carter (@rumi_sirknowles) on

 

#serenawilliamswedding ❤💃 Queen and her King

A post shared by Rumi Carter (@rumi_sirknowles) on

 

#serenawilliamswedding

A post shared by Rumi Carter (@rumi_sirknowles) on

 

#serenawilliamswedding

A post shared by Rumi Carter (@rumi_sirknowles) on

 

#serenawilliamswedding ❤

A post shared by Rumi Carter (@rumi_sirknowles) on

 

#serenawilliamswedding

A post shared by Rumi Carter (@rumi_sirknowles) on

 

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Wedding Pics

12 photos Launch gallery

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Wedding Pics

Continue reading Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Wedding Pics

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Wedding Pics

Source: Instagram, Bossip

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos