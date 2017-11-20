EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding

Serena and the wedding party looked gorgeous!
We waited and we finally have the first pictures of tennis star Serena Williams in her wedding gowns and more.
After tying the knot with @alexisohanian last night, @serenawilliams debuted her second dress of the evening, a dramatic beaded, feathered @versace_official moment that made her look like a fashion-forward superwoman. Tap the link our bio to see all the stunning photos. Photographed by @melbarlowandco and @allanzepedaphotography.
Vogue Magazine took exclusive pictures of the Beauty and the Beast themed nuptials. Many before the wedding didn’t know how the two met, which the magazine provided the backstory.
Via Bossip:
“Frustrated that an interloper was encroaching upon their space, Serena’s friend Zane started teasing Alexis, saying there was a rat at his table and that he should move. “I was so annoyed that he’d sat down next to me,” remembers Serena. “There were so many empty tables!” Undeterred by the frosty reception he seemed to be receiving, Alexis jokingly responded saying that he was from Brooklyn—he’d seen lots of rats, and they didn’t bother him. Serena started cracking up and asked him to join her group…
Fast-forward 18 months later and the Internet entrepreneur was proposing to the superstar. “I came home one day to find my bags already packed for me, and I had absolutely no idea where I was going until I got on the flight,” Serena admits. “Alexis flew me out to Rome, back to the exact table where we’d met. We were both really nervous but also excited to take this huge step. It was such a beautiful moment.” Ever the jokester, in addition to having the hotel cleared and flowers everywhere, Alexis had placed a small plastic rat on the table.”
Okay back to the photos…
