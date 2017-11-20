SolidarityIsForWhiteWomen: Lena Dunham Defends Friend Accused Of Raping Black Actress

Remember when Lena Dunham got dragged on Twitter for creating an entire narrative about Odell Beckham not finding her attractive and ignoring her the MET Gala? Well…she’s back with her white feminist nonsense and Black folks on social media are not here for any of it.

On Friday, the Girls actress released a statement defending one of her show’s white writers who has been accused of raping the daughter of Claws actor Harold Perrineau, Aurora Perrineau.

Perrineau once was a guest star on the HBO show.

Lena Dunham is in hot water *again* for defending her friend who is accused of raping daughter of 'The Best Man' actor, Harold Perrineau: https://t.co/73MQNa9ENL pic.twitter.com/kLkaskubgM — theGrio.com (@theGrio) November 18, 2017

Dunham says that Perrineau is one of the 3 percent of women who file false rape claims each year.

Dunham, along with “Girls” showrunner Jenni Konner put out a joint statement in which they said they were “thrilled to see so many women’s voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified,” before going on to say that Perrineau’s allegation is an example of “taking down the wrong targets.”

“While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year,” the statement read.

Yeah, she tried it.

This is the same woman who recently Tweeted that women don’t lie about rape.

Things women do lie about: what they ate for lunch. Things women don't lie about: rape. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) August 4, 2017

Guess she meant only non-women of color who aren’t accusing any of her friends of sexual assault. Girl bye…

According to The Wrap, Aurora Perrineau said that back in 2012, she woke up one night with Murray Miller on top of her having sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The Jem and The Holograms actress says she met Miller while out drinking with her friends at LA’s Standard Hotel in 2012 when Miller was 35 and she was only 17. She says he was very flirtatious and she told him repeatedly she was only 17.

“At some point, I woke up in Murray’s bed naked. He was on top of me having sexual intercourse with me. I freaked out and was extremely upset and traumatized. At no time did I consent to any sexual contact with Murray,” Perrineau revealed in a statement.

Meanwhile, Miller’s lawyer Matthew Walerstein, said he “categorically and vehemently denies Ms. Perrineau’s outrageous claims” and said his legal team had “gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims.”

However, TheWrap claims they obtained the results of a polygraph test that Perrineau passed in September.

Black Twitter had a lot to say about Dunham’s inability to side with a Black woman who has come forward about rape. And trust, it was not pretty!

LENA DUNHAM thinks women should speak up about sexual assault UNLESS it's some1 she's close to. Only then are we taking down the wrong targets. OMFG https://t.co/W5ydnoxALI — V. Complex (@ValerieComplex) November 18, 2017

ironic how this bitch who was ENRAGED cause i said she has thin lips would defend a rapist, who happens to be her friend. Lena Dunham is trash. always has been, always will be. https://t.co/VAV680oiH9 — Youse A BIGLY Bum (@kelleent) November 18, 2017

Lena Dunham doesn't believe her white male friend raped her black female costar? Color me shocked. Almost like white feminism is really only about uplifting and supporting white women as they pursue their ultimate capitalistic goals of sharing the role with men as oppressors. — 🌲Merry Katmas🌲 (@kat_blaque) November 18, 2017

Good morning to everyone, except people waking up and JUST realizing Lena Dunham is trash. pic.twitter.com/NhflP8kJb8 — Chills!Thrills!Jill! (@Jillhopkins) November 18, 2017

Lena Dunham is the woman at the feminist march who voted for Trump. Susan B Anthony’s wildest dreams.

A Trash box funk box. The worst part of culture, the entitled mediocre white woman. pic.twitter.com/V3tVGGmrJo — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) November 18, 2017

Good morning. Lena Dunham is and always has been a white supremacist — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) November 18, 2017

White man accused of raping a black woman and multiple white women come to his defense because he’s a nice guy. I just. Keep it, as @ira counsels. Just keep it. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 18, 2017

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner would rather defend their friend, Girl’s writer Murray Miller then believe the Black actress, Aurora Perrineau who says that he raped her. Imagine that. White women are trash. Solidarity does not exist in their white worlds. — Ᏸecca (@MJStarLover) November 18, 2017

It is hard to imagine a better avatar for white liberal capitalist feminism than Dunham. Truly this is *kisses fingers* spot on for that brand. https://t.co/O8Z1hI18zn — Tressie Mc (@tressiemcphd) November 18, 2017

There were also those reminding us that this incident is not about Lena Dunham per se, but is about the alleged victim Aurora Perrineau. Let’s center her story instead of a white woman’s.

Lena Dunham trending; Aurora Perrineau not trending. Can we start believing and centering black women's stories? Cool. — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) November 18, 2017

I believe Aurora Perrineau. Let's centre and support black women and their stories, please. https://t.co/nv6eiKY5y2 — Wei Ming Kam (@weimingkam) November 18, 2017

I mean, let's be real, it's hard enough for Black women to be believed when they accuse men, especially white men, of rape and assault. Aurora Perrineau is risking a bunch coming forward. Lena Dunham proving #SolidarityIsForWhiteWomenhttps://t.co/gTIwUXCfFm — K Tempest "Truly Truly Truly Outrageous" Bradford (@tinytempest) November 18, 2017

Real talk: It’s hard enough for Black women to come forward with their own rape allegations because of fear that we won’t be believed. Dunham, who claims to be a champion of women, embodies once again why too many of us stay silent.

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Lena Dunham’s statement?

