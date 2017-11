Tyrese Was Awarded 50/50 & Turns to Instagram!(Photos)

Tyrese and 10-year-old Shayla have lunch at Nobu in Malibu after the judge denied his ex-wife Norma Gibson, request for a restraining order. Tyrese was awarded 50/50 custody. He told Instagram “Today is a win for our daughter”.

See full post below:

What are your thoughts?

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 3-7pm, Friday 7pm-9pm & Monday – Friday 3am-6am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: