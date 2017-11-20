Diana Ross – Lifetime Achievement Award Tonight

The “2017 American Music Awards,” airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC, should prove to be an extra special night for host Tracee Ellis Ross. Not only will her legendary mother, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Diana Ross, perform during the spectacular night of stars, she will also receive the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.

“I am thrilled to host this special night which honors some of the greatest musical talents in our industry,” Tracee Ellis Ross said in a statement. “And I am especially thrilled to host the year when my mother is receiving the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.”

“I have endless memories of all the years that I have appeared on the American Music Awards,” Diana Ross said. “It started with Dick Clark and the Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was Dick Clark who said, ‘Music is the soundtrack of our lives.’ So true. I am so excited to be receiving this honorable award.

Source Phillytrib.com

Also On 100.3: