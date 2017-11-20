Largest Number Of African-American Students Win Rhodes Scholarships

Photo by

National
Home > National

Largest Number Of African-American Students Win Rhodes Scholarships

Simone Askew, the first Black woman to lead the Corps of Cadets at West Point, is among the group of scholars.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 9 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Ten African-American students are among the group selected from the United States to receive prestigious Rhodes scholarships for 2018—the largest number of Black students to earn the scholarship in a single Rhodes class, the Washington Post reported.

“This year’s selections…reflects the rich diversity of America. They plan to study a wide range of fields across the social sciences, biological and medical sciences, physical sciences and mathematics, and the humanities,” Elliot F. Gerson, American secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said in a statement released on Sunday announcing the winners.

SEE ALSO:  Howard Student Among Record Number Of Blacks To Earn Rhodes Scholarships

The scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years of post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England starting in October 2018. The recipients were selected independently by 16 committees around the country meeting simultaneously, Gerson stated. In all, the Rhodes Trust announced 32 winners. They come from a range of backgrounds. One of them is a Portland, Oregon, man who has studied gaps in his hometown’s “sanctuary city” policy protecting immigrants in the country illegally from deportation. Another recipient is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology student developing a prosthetic knee for people in poor countries. Also among the group is Simone Askew, the first Black woman to lead the Corps of Cadets at West Point.

READ MORE:   First Black Woman To Lead West Point Cadets

Askew capture attention in August when she was selected to serve as first captain of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets. It’s recognized as the highest position in the cadet chain of command at West Point. She’s majoring in international history and plans to study evidence-based social intervention, stemming from her interest in how rape is used as a method of genocide. The winners came from a group of 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities.

SOURCE:  Washington Post, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

Star Athlete & Scholar Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Universities

Black Teen Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Schools

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos