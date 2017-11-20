Feature Story
Breaking
Home > Feature Story

Touched By Angel Actress & Singer Della Reese Has Passed

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Roma Downey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Actress and Singer Della Reese has passed away.

Roma Downey, friend and co-star of the show Touched By An Angel released a statement on behalf of the family to People Magazine.

“On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home last evening surrounded by love. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer. Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people.” 

Born Delloreese Patricia Early on July 6, 1931 in Detroit, Reese began singing at her local church at 6 years old. By 13 she was performing and touring with Gospel legend Mahalia Jackson’s gospel group. By the 1950’s Reese began recording Jazz albums and became a star.

In the 60’s started acting and would appear TV and movies. In 1970 Reese made history as she became the first black woman to co-host The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Reese became an ordained minister in the 1980s through the Christian New Thought branch known as Unity, leading her to found her own church, Understanding Principles for Better Living (also known as “UP Church”).

In 1994 Della Reese starred in one of her most famous roles, Tess on the CBS series Touched By an Angel beginning in 1994. The show was a hit and ran until 2003.

She leaves behind children Deloreese, James, Franklin, and Dominique, as well as husband Franklin Lett.

Reese was 86 years old.

Source: People Magazine

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

12 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Touched By Angel Actress & Singer Della Reese Has Passed

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos