Lil Mo Drags Her Husband To ‘Couples Court’ & We’re Going To Need More Wine For This

Lil Mo aint got time for all the lies, child.

After having to talk with her son about whether or not Karl Dargan was cheating on her, the Love & Hip Hop reality star hopped on over to Couples Court With The Cutlers to get the truth once and for all.

“I haven’t been to sleep. stressin. all good. i’ll settle this ONCE and FOR ALL!! shit that my son justin saw when he googled our names got me LIT,” Mo wrote on Instagram—and as you can see in the clip above, she wasn’t joking.

We should also note that Bossip‘s very own Danielle Canada was called to testify and she hit a nerve when she told the Cutlers, “It makes us feel better to know that even people who are beautiful, who have these amazing celebrity lifestyles can be betrayed and played like us.” Ain’t that the ugly truth. Catch a glimpse here:

The two-part episode airs today, Nov. 21, and tomorrow, Nov. 22 on WPIX. Will you be tuning in?

