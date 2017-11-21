Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Serena Williams Teams Up With Gatorade For A Powerful Message Encouraging Young Women Athletes

Baby Alexis also makes a cute cameo in the new ad titled "Sisters in Sweat."

Written By: HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Serena Williams’ week just got even bigger.

The superstar athlete linked up with mega brand Gatorade to encourage young female athletes everywhere to keep going. Using her newborn daughter Alexis as her  muse, Williams voices a letter detailing how sports can be used as a metaphor to navigate life’s many triumphs and challenges.

“In this game of life, please keep playing no matter what,” Williams says. “Just like it taught me, sports will teach you to be strong.”

The ad titled “Sisters in Sweat” features a montage of young girls as they tackle basketball, track and field, volleyball, soccer and rugby, while Williams cradles her baby girl. Pictures of several prominent women including Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, actress Allison Williams and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, are shown in their younger years as student-athletes.

Gatorade and Williams teamed up to launch the campaign to spread awareness that by age 14, girls drop out of sports at 1.5 times the rate of boys. Gatorade hopes the ad also helps to highlight the “long-term personal benefits” of a life on the field.

Watch the new commercial in its entirety above.

A Royal Affair: Inside Serena Williams’ Wedding [PHOTOS]

Tennis Champ Serena Williams Is Officially Married To Tech Guru Alexis Ohanian

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos