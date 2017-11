‘SNL’ Shuts It Down With ‘Come Back, Barack’ Song

Your browser does not support iframes.

On Saturday Night Live, Chance The Rapper, Kenan and Chris Red made a song called Come Back, Barack honoring and asking Barack Obama to come back with a Boyz II Men theme. Dressed in matching white coats and shades the three sang their hearts out.

