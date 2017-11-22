Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe Leakes Again

Porsha Williams is hopeful that she and NeNe Leakes could friends again some day.

NeNe and Porsha haven’t been getting along this season The Real Housewives of Atlanta. NeNe has been vocal abou her opinion that Porsha should face some consequences for spreading lies about Kandi Burruss. Porsha was upset that NeNe would even suggest she be kicked off the show.

They had been subtly beefing for months before the show returned for season 10. Their first interaction this cycle did not go well, and Porsha called NeNe fake to her face.

All that aside, Porsha seemed optimistic about their relationship during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“For me, I had to learn how to apprach the situation. She’s a diva and she can be proud. I’m sure I have some pride, too,” Porsha said when a caller asked her what she though about the possibility of being friends with NeNe again. “It just had to take time and me not forcing the situation.”

She added, “I have loved her. She has loved me. We were sisters in the past, and I’m sure we can get back to that place.”

Porsha was noticeably easier on Kenya Moore when asked about her castmates marriage. One caller wanted to know whetehr Porsha has ever seen Kenya’s husband and why she’s kept her relationship such a secret.

“In the beginning of the season, I was like, ‘I don’t even know if this man exists,’” said Porsha, who admitted that she had met Kenya’s husband. “But towards the end, after seeing how she’s changed a bit, I just feel like she wanted to have a personal life and didn’t want to have it on the show.”

She added in conclusion, “I didn’t think it was fair at first, but, hey it’s her choice.”

