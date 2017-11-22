Feature Story
Eniko Hart Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy

Kenzo Kash Hart is the first child for the married couple.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Mike McGinnis / Getty

After months mired by controversy for the couple, the Harts finally have something to celebrate.

Kevin & Eniko Hart welcomed a baby boy into their family last night.

Their son arrived just a few days after Eniko posted a final bump photo to the ‘gram, asking her little one to make an appearance.

The proud papa shared the exciting news via Instagram, proclaiming ‘God is good.’

God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!! #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Kenzo Kash Hart is the first child for the couple, and the third child for Kevin, who shares two children with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

While Eniko was expecting, Kevin Hart issued an apology to his family ahead of an alleged sex tape leak with another woman.

The couple kept a cool front in the public eye, seemingly moving past the controversy and focusing on their growing bundle of joy:

Congrats to the couple!

Photos