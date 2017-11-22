Expect More Reversals Of Obama-Era Civil Rights Advances

Photo by

National
Home > National

Expect More Reversals Of Obama-Era Civil Rights Advances

Trump’s attorney general isn’t finished with his assault on Obama’s civil rights legacy.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Attorney General Jeff Sessions indicated to a group of conservative lawyers on Friday that his roll back of civil rights reforms under former President Barack Obama are not finished, according to an American Civil Liberties Union blog.

SEE ALSO:  Illinois Lawsuit Underscores 5 Ways Trump Is Reversing Obama-Era Justice System Reforms

“Throughout the Obama administration, the Department of Justice worked with state and local governments to protect civil rights and liberties by suggesting practical ways” to eliminate constitutionally questionable practices, said Jesselyn McCurdy, of the ACLU’s Washington legislative office. “Sessions has indicated that he may repeal and replace these policies, which will roll back important efforts to ensure equal protection for all under the law.”

Sessions’ comments came during a speech to the conservative Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention. The attorney general signed an internal DOJ memo in which he prohibited the department from issuing guidance documents similar to those released by the Obama administration. Sessions bans DOJ officials from issuing guidance outside of what has been approved by the president and Republican-led Congress to agencies outside the federal government. This rebuke of Obama-era guidances is not surprising given Sessions’ moves to rescind many of Obama’s policies shortly after his confirmation as attorney general, McCurdy added.

READ MORE:   Justice Department Takes First Steps To Roll Back Obama-Era Police Reforms

One example of an Obama guidance under assault is the directive to eliminate racial profiling by law enforcement agencies. That guidance document stemmed from collaboration between the ACLU and the administration. Under that guidance document, Obama added other characteristics—including gender identity, religion, sexual orientation and national origin—to the principal of eliminating biased profiling. Another example focused on police targeting groups for fines. That stemmed from a DOJ investigation that found a “pattern or practice” in the Ferguson, Missouri police department of racially biased ticketing of Black drivers.

SOURCE:  ACLU

SEE ALSO:

Jeff Sessions’ Blue Lives Matter Agenda

Sessions Claims Ignorance On FBI ‘Black Extremists’ Report

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos