NEWS ROUNDUP: Sanctuary Cities Ruling Slammed By U.S. Justice Department; Solange’s Calvin Klein Campaign

BIG LIES

The U.S. Department of Justice condemned a judge’s ruling that permanently blocked an order withholding federal funding from sanctuary cities Monday, CNBC reported.

“The District Court exceeded its authority today when it barred the President from instructing his cabinet members to enforce existing law,” Department of Justice spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement late Monday. “The Justice Department will vindicate the President’s lawful authority to direct the executive branch.”

The administration unsuccessfully argued that President Trump’s executive order applied to a “relatively small pot of money.” Trump can’t set make up new requirements for expenditures that are backed by Congress, U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick said in his rejection of the administration’s case. The order was deemed “unconstitutional.”

Federal judge blocks Trump order withholding federal funding from sanctuary cities https://t.co/wlg38UreK5 pic.twitter.com/9v1V2Xhom5 — The Hill (@thehill) November 21, 2017

Several people praised Orrick’s ruling.

Dennis Herrera said in a statement to “This is a victory for the American people and the rule of law,” San Francisco city attorneysaid in a statement to CNN . “This executive order was unconstitutional before the ink on it was even dry. We live in a democracy. No one is above the law, including the president.”

BIG NEWS

Solange and her musical family (Kelela, Dev Hynes, Kindness, Carolina Polachek) are the faces of Calvin Klein’s latest campaign, “Our Family. Our Music. #MyCalvins.” The group was hand-picked by Solo herself and photographed by Willy Vanderperre.

“The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center and core, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt,” Calvin Klein stated.

The campaign highlights CK’s jean and underwear lines, both of which are available for purchase now.

Big love to @calvinklein , raf simons, and the whole calvin team for this moment of celebrating my musical family, and for capturing us so authentically us. #MYCALVINS pic.twitter.com/fIXjl5ovLS — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) November 20, 2017

SOURCE: CNBC, CNN, Saint Heron

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: Puerto Rico’s Flood Watch; ICE Arrests Hundreds In Sanctuary Cities

The Wake Up: Secret Service Booted From Trump Tower, DOJ Threatens To Defund Sanctuary Cities, LL Cool J Receives Kennedy Center Honors