SZA Performs A Simply Stunning Version Of Her Track “Go Gina” Amongst The Trees

TDE's first lady has another unique video for all of her fans

Posted 2 hours ago
2017 REVOLT Music Conference - Gala Dinner & Award Presentation

Source: John Parra / Getty

SZA hasn’t slowed down since the release of her critically acclaimed album CTRL this summer. Whether its tour dates, her constantly impressive fan interactions, or her music videos and television performances, she’s always giving us some new material to be in awe over. The latest content from our girl SZA is a video for her song, “Go Gina,” but this performance is much different than what we know and love from the studio version of the track.

This performance takes place as a part of Vevo’s Lift program, a six-week campaign for a variety of artists composed of intimate performances, video premieres, and behind-the-scenes footage. This rendition is much more simple and natural than what we know from the album cut, and it’s mystifying to hear this other acoustic version being performed amongst the trees.

 

The look in this performance is also pretty different than we’re used to seeing SZA in her other visuals. In her videos for songs like “Love Galore,” we’re all used to seeing the songstress in darker, more theatrical outfits. This flowy white number along with her raw vocals serves as a huge switch from what we’re familiar with, and it’s most definitely super refreshing to watch.

