Our Prayers Have Been Answered: Bojangles is Coming to Ohio!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
You will no longer have to visit the south to get that good southern style chicken from Bojangles!   The franchise just announced that the are expanding and headed north!

According to the company press release the first new locations will include Cincinnati and Evansville, Indiana early in 2018. Randy Icard, Bojangles’ Vice President of Franchise Development was quoted saying, “We look forward to sharing the Bojangles’ experience with potential franchisees who fit our culture and desire to bring our freshly-made food and wonderful customer experience into these exciting markets.”

Currently Bojangles is only located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C.

Photos