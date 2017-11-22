Three Ohio Pastors Charged With Conspiracy To Sex Traffic Children

NY Times/Lucas County Sheriff’s Office
Three pastors in Toledo Ohio recently appeared in court and was charged with conspiracy to sex traffic children. According to B.E.T., Rev. Cordell Jenkins, Rev. Anthony Haynes and Rev. Kenneth , now face life in prison. Although all three men pleaded not guilty a jury still charged them.
The three men were accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2014 and also tried to get other girls to have sex with them for money. It is alleged that Haynes between 2014 and 2017 tried to get one of the girls to become a prostitute. He also is accused of recording sexual assaults on his cellphone. Allegedly the girl was told not to tell anyone because he would get into trouble not only by his family, but his church.
Jenkins allegedly exploited a 14-year-old girl at a motel and paid her money as well to keep silent. On multiple occasions he also paid another underage girls for sexual acts. Butler is being charged with trafficking an underage girl that he met at church. Reports also show that one of the men tried to destroy evidence like text messages and told people to lie to law enforcement.
