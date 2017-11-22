Feature Story
Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting Baby Number 2

Eva revealed she and boyfriend Michael Sterling are excited to add a baby boy to their budding family.

'Born Again Virgin' Atlanta Premiere

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Model/actress Eva Marcille announced today that she is pregnant, again!

The newest ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ peach exclusively told People.com that she and boyfriend Michael Sterling are expecting a baby boy.

The ‘America’s Next Top Model’ winner admitted the pregnancy came as a surprise to her.

“My body felt super weird. I didn’t know what was going on,” she told the publication. “I went to the doctor and because of my symptoms, he decided to do an ultrasound to see if I had any cysts or tumors or fibroids or things of that nature.”

“He did an ultrasound and lo and behold, we were seven and a half weeks pregnant,” Marcille continued. “I was like, ‘What?!’ I was expecting the worst only to find out I was carrying a life. It was crazy.”

And the couple already has a name picked out for the growing baby bump–Michael Todd Sterling Jr.

“We have a junior, which is kind of terrifying to me because Michael is the most ambitious person I’ve ever met.”

This will be the second child for Eva, who also shares a daughter, Marley, with R&B singer Kevin McCall.

Congrats, Eva!

SOURCE: PEOPLE

Photos