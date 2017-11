‘We Lost A Great One’: Della Reese

Your browser does not support iframes.

Della Reese one of the best singers and actresses of our time has passed on at the age of 86. Russ and the crew remember Della Reese and the great things about her. Listen above for more.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: