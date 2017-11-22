DOJ Sends Signal With Probe Of Harvard’s Diversity Admissions Process

The Department of Justice has launched an investigation of Harvard University over its use of race in making admission decisions, threatening to sue the school if its diversity program fails to conform to federal law, CNN reported.
READ MORE: DOJ Targets Affirmative Action
This investigation stems from a complaint filed in 2015 from Asian Americans that Harvard’s admissions policy is discriminatory, DOJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur said, adding that the department opposes illegal race-based discrimination.
The DOJ began exploring ways to pressure institutions of higher education to end affirmative action based admissions policies that “discriminate against White applicants,” the New York Times reported in August. An internal DOJ announcement to the department’s civil rights division sought lawyers to work on investigating universities that the Trump administration believes are noncompliant with federal laws. Under the project, the attorneys would conduct “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.” The announcement used coded language that did not identify the race of students harmed by the intentional discrimination. However, it hints that the intention is to target admission strategies that promote diversity that benefits Black and Hispanic students.
SEE ALSO: Has The Inclusion Of All Minorities In The Diversity Discussion Killed Affirmative Action?
The Justice Department is threatening to file a lawsuit if Harvard fails to provide documentation about its admissions process by Dec. 1, CNN reported. Two letters from the department’s Civil Rights Division indicated that the university has challenged the DOJ’s authority to investigate its program. The DOJ’s move is long overdue many conservative argue, saying that too many schools discriminate against Whites and Asians. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld race conscious college admissions policies in a 2016 case, ruling that race can be one factor among others in the selection process.
SOURCE: CNN, New York Times
SEE ALSO:
Columbia University Pledges $100 Million Toward Faculty Diversity
Diversity Benefits Communities: Obama Admin Applauds SCOTUS Affirmative Action Ruling
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45