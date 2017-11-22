President Trump Defends Roy Moore and Says “We Don’t Need a Liberal Person in There, a Democrat…”

President Trump Defends Roy Moore and Says “We Don’t Need a Liberal Person in There, a Democrat…”

President Trump Departs White House En Route To Pennsylvania

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

The U.S. President Appears to Be Open to Campaigning with Moore.

 

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended embattled Alabama Republican Roy Moore, all but endorsing the Senate candidate who has been accused of sexual assault.

“He denies it. Look, he denies it,” Trump said of Moore. “If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And look, you have to look at him also.”

Several women have come forward and accused Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, and several others also have accused him of assault.

He has denied the allegations.

The President also expressed vehement opposition to Doug Jones, the Democrat in the race and Moore’s only major opponent.

“We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat, Jones. I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on military,” Trump said. “I can tell you for a fact we do not need somebody who’s going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad for the military, bad for the Second Amendment.”

 

