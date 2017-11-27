Harassment Of Black University Of Hartford Student Was Not ‘Racist,’ Lawyer Says

Harassment Of Black University Of Hartford Student Was Not ‘Racist,’ Lawyer Says

Brianna Brochu is still facing hate crime charges.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
Arevolting incident involving a former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu harassing her Black roommate in October was not “racist,” a lawyer for the disgraced student said Tuesday.

“I think that when it’s all said and done, what you’re going to see is that there was nothing racist that motivated this,” Attorney Tom Stevens, who is representing Brochu, said outside a Hartford, Connecticut courthouse, where his client faced a state judge over the case, NBC News reported. “These were two students who were placed together … who didn’t like each other … and it escalated.”

Brochu, 18, was under intense fire over off-putting accusations that she systemically poisoned her African-American roommate, Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe. Brochu had allegedly smeared bodily fluids on Rowe’s belongings. She was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace, with hate crime charges being considered, the report says.

NAACP members, who gathered Tuesday outside the courthouse, demanded that prosecutors file felony hate crime charges against the teen, who is White.

Investigators are reviewing additional information at the request of Rowe’s lawyer. She would not elaborate. She said any decision on adding charges will be based on evidence and the law.

The incident is a damaging reminder that college campuses are void are protected safe spaces for students of color.

Her court case was continued to Dec. 18

SOURCE: NBC News, er

