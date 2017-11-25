Feature Story
Jennifer Hudson Agrees To Let Her Son Spend Thanksgiving With David Otunga

The Oscar winner is granting her ex's wish: To allow David Jr. to spend the holiday with his father.

It looks like David Otunga is getting his one holiday wish: To spend Thanksgiving with his son this year.

According to PEOPLE, in court documents obtained exclusively by the celeb and lifestyle publication, Jennifer Hudson voluntarily agreed to allow their 8-year-old son to spend the holiday with Otunga after she filed an emergency order of protection last week.

David Jr. will be with his father from 3 p.m. on Thurday until Friday at 7 p.m.

Under the order of protection, David Sr. was not allowed to see their son until their next court date, UNLESS Jennifer gave written approval. This time around, the Oscar winner gave him that approval for the holidays.

As we previously reported, the couple that was together nearly a decade, called it quits last week. Jennifer claimed in court docs she filed that David had been physically abusive while they were together, a claim that David vehemently denies.

“At no time did Mr. Otunga ‘physically push’ Ms. Hudson as she has alleged,” David’s lawyer stressed in a statement they sent to TMZ.

In addition, Hudson claimed that David was angry that she was at the studio with music producer Mali. Yet, Otunga’s lawyer claims that wasn’t why he was upset. He took issue that their 8-year-old son was at the studio late — reportedly, it was 12:30 a.m. — on a school night.

We’re just glad that the two of them could at least see eye to eye for the holidays.

Photos