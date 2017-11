What Do You Do With Dry Beggars?

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dry beggars are people who say they wish they had somewhere to go for Thanksgiving, hinting at you telling them to come over! You know you have too many dry beggars over when the food bill comes out to $900! People are going to have to start paying up!

