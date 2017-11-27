Black Male Shortage in Medical Profession is ‘National Crisis’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Black Male Shortage in Medical Profession is ‘National Crisis’

Experts say that the shortage of Black male doctors means negative health outcomes for underserved patients.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Experts gathered this week in the District of Columbia to confront a peculiar national crisis marked by invisibility, according to Diverse Issues in Higher Education. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine organized the two-day workshop, titled “The Growing Absence of Black Men in Medicine and Science: An American Crisis,” which met to address the low enrollment of Black men at the nation’s medical schools.

Black male enrollment in medical schools has steadily decline since the 1970s. Faculty, university administrators, accreditors, and nonprofit representatives all met to “attack this issue from a number of different standpoints,” according to Dr. Cato T. Laurencin, a distinguished professor at the University of Connecticut.  Laurencin chaired the planning committee for the workshop, and he co-authored a report about the declining numbers in Black male enrollment. “Hopefully we can come up with things that are brave and bold,” Laurencin said.

SEE ALSO: ‘Black Women In Medicine’; Documentary Shares A Universal Message Of Perseverance

The absence of Black male doctors also negatively impacts Black health outcomes, Diverse Issues reported. “We are not seeing many minorities getting the health services that they need and should have,” said Dr. Louis Sullivan, who formerly served as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and as President of Morehouse School of Medicine. “I often say that a good health outcome depends on someone who is certainly well grounded in the sciences but also understands and appreciates the culture and the language and is able to develop trust.”

The relationship between Black doctors and patients is also crucial for the mentorship that will generate interest in the medical profession for generations to come. Mentorship can inspire students to overcome obstacles associated with being minorities in the medical field, according to Dr. Roger Mitchell Jr., a panelist and the chief medical examiner for the District of Columbia. Dr. Mitchell’s grandfather was a physician and his chief mentor. Dr. Mitchell is encouraged by the high numbers of Black male graduates from high schools, and he encouraged conference participants to tap into that demographic. Other panelists suggested forming pipelines from high school to medical school, holding universities accountable for their low enrollment of Black males, and altering “the culture of science itself.”

SOURCE: Diverse issues In Higher Education

SEE ALSO:

Google Grants Non-Profit $1 Million To Expose Black Boys To Tech Careers

Consider Mentorship As Your Contribution To Education

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Black Male Shortage in Medical Profession is ‘National Crisis’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos