It Looks Like Keke Wyatt Has A New Man In Her Life

It was just back in September when singer Keke Wyatt shocked everyone by letting us know that her husband, Michael Ford, whom she’s been married to since 2010, told her he wanted a divorce . This was at the same time that she was dealing with one of her children having cancer and also while eight months pregnant with her ninth child. To say it wasn’t a good time would likely be the understatement of the year.

The 35-year-old shared a picture of herself up close and personal with someone who couldn’t clearly be seen with the caption, “About last night…

While the photo isn’t a full declaration that Wyatt has officially moved on and is dating someone else, the heart and kisses emojis are definitely interesting.

Source MadameNoire

