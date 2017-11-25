New App Allows You To Locate Black-Owned Businesses

Just in time for Small Business Saturday, an entrepreneur has unveiled a new app that makes it easier to locate and shop at Black-owned businesses, The Atlanta Voice reported.

Official Black Wall Street App Alerts Users When They're Near A Black-Owned Business https://t.co/76OPvIkhMC — Blavity (@Blavity) November 11, 2017

Two years ago, Mandy Bowman created a digital platform called Official Black Wall Street, which serves as a vast directory of Black-owned businesses across the globe, the news outlet writes. In efforts to further her platform’s mission, Bowman recently launched an Official Black Wall Street app which lets users know when they are near a Black-owned business.

The app was created to make the directory more accessible and to encourage individuals to circulate money in the Black community. Bowman says that through her platform she’s aiming to give Black businesses the exposure that they deserve and hopes that it will help bring them more revenue. App users have the ability to filter businesses by category, location, and different keywords. They are also able to view all of the businesses on a virtual map and leave reviews about their shopping experience.

“I believe it’s due time for us to make a conscious effort to buy Black. We’ve heard the stats – that we have a $1.2 trillion dollar buying power, yet a dollar only stays in our community for 6 hours whereas in Jewish and Asian communities, their dollar circulates for 20 days and a month, respectively,” she said in an interview, according to the source. She also added that there is a political motive behind the app, stating that “supporting black-owned businesses will allow us to vote with our dollars while strengthening the local economy in the black community.”

According to the news outlet, companies say that they have seen business growth from being on Official Black Wall Street’s website and they hope to see even more revenue come in with the addition of the app. The Official Black Wall Street app can be purchased for iPhones and Androids.

There are many platforms that have been developed to highlight Black-owned businesses. Last year, the Black Lives Matter collective and the J. Walter Thompson New York ad agency joined forces to develop a Google maps-based directory that included over 300 African-American-owned businesses nationwide.

