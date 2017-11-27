Trump Says He Was Almost TIME’s “Person Of The Year”, But TIME Says That’s Fake News

While spending time in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump tweeted that he turned down a potential offer to be TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year.”
“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot,” he tweeted. “I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”
Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
Trump has a long-standing obsession with being on the cover of TIME and other well-known publications. According to CNN, TIME asked for the fake TIME mock ups with Donald Trump on the cover be removed after it was discovered that at least five of Trump’s golf clubs featured these
fakes. In a 2015 tweet, he predicted TIME would never name him person of the year.
I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite They picked person who is ruining Germany