New Music Alert! Dru Hill Releases New EP, ‘Christmas In Baltimore’

Sisqó, Nokio, Jazz, and Tao are back with their soulful rendition of these favorite holiday classics.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Show

Source: Leon Bennett/BET / Getty

If you’ve been missing Dru Hill, Christmas may have come early, because they’re baaaack!

On Black Friday, the popular group from the 2000s released a new holiday EP Christmas In Baltimore. The album is fittingly named after the foursome’s hometown.

According to the Rap-Up, this seasonal set showcases Sisqó, Nokio, Jazz, and Tao’s soulful versions of “This Christmas,” “No Holiday,” “T’is the Season,” “Underneath the Mistletoe,” and “Silent Night.”

Take a listen for yourself:

#ChristmasInBaltimore Virtual Listening Party 11/23 @ 9pm EST FB.com/DruHill4Real #DruHill

A post shared by Dragon (@sisqo) on

 

If you like what you hear, go ahead and Stream Christmas in Baltimore on Spotify, Tidal, Google Play and iTunes or purchase it on the record’s website for $7.99.

This is the first album the group has recorded together in seven years! However, as Rap-Up pointed out, Dru Hill did reunite at the 2016 Soul Train Awards to drop heir “Change” buzz single inspired by the unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray.

Hopefully, this is a sign of a major comeback!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Christmas In Baltimore?

Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her 'Chosen' Musical Family

Calvin Klein is evolving their #MyCalvins campaign with a call to action for togetherness. Their first iteration, they have called on super-songstress Solange + her "chosen musical family," which she personally curated herself. Their new slogan is "Our Family. #MyCalvins." This campaign is shot my photographer Willy Vanderperre and includes singers and songwriters, Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek, and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness.

