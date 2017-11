Breaking: Another ‘Smoking’ Video Leaks Out of Malia Obama (Video)

Former first daughter, Malia Obama is enjoying the college life at Harvard University. 19-year-old was blowing “smoke rings” in a bathroom and one of her friend got so excited that she decided to post this video on Snapchat:

Not sure why she thought this was a cool idea, considering what happened last time Malia Smoke video leaked. I’m praying for Malia she’s a freshmen in college doing what freshmen do, she definitely needs better friends.

