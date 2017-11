6 Things To Do If You’re Lonely For The Holidays!

Many of us find ourselves alone for the holidays. However, there’s plenty to do during the holidays to make you feel little less lonely when you’re alone.

1.Go Caroling- Holiday music always put people in better spirits

2. Volunteer at Nursing Home- Some people don’t have families to come visit them.

3. Volunteer at Shelter- These are the times shelters get crowded they always need an extra hand.

4.Travel- Doesn’t take a lot of money to get away. You can get a hotel close by or plan a trip to go enjoy a new area.

5. Pamper yourself- Find something fun to do. Get a massage, go the spa, Relax.

6. Pick up the phone- call a family member or friends and catch up, ask to be apart of their plans. People are friendly are this time.

The holidays can be a lonely time, but that doesn’t mean you have to feel alone.

