Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Is ‘Absolutely Terrible’ But ‘You Can’t Change Your Parents’

The 17-year-old keeps it hundred about living in the spotlight with superstars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith

Source: Peter White/Getty Images / Getty

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything from Willow Smith!

But she’s back, keeping it 100 about her experiences growing up with her famous parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith in the spotlight. In her own words, she admits that “it’s absolutely horrible.”

In an interview with the new digital magazine Girl Gaze, the 17-year-old said, “Growing up and trying to figure out your life…while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what’s going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible — and the only way to get over it, is to go into it.”

But she’s also realizes you can’t change who are born to and have to make the most of what it brings.

“You can’t change your face. You can’t change your parents. You can’t change any of those things. So I feel like most kids like me end up going down a spiral of depression, and the world is sitting there looking at them through their phones; laughing and making jokes and making memes at the crippling effect that this lifestyle has on the psyche.”

She added, “When you’re born into it, there are two choices that you have; I’m either going to try to go into it completely and help from the inside, or…I’m really going to take myself completely out of the eye of society. There’s really no in-between.”

The teen also talked about the importance of knowing your self-worth and understanding that there are plenty of ways to do that.

“There’s no one way to self-love, I don’t think. There’s no path that’s carved into the ground, there’s no blueprint. But I think it’s just each choice, each choice that you make is a representation of self-love. And each thought that you think about yourself is also a representation of how you feel about yourself. If you really sit there and listen to how your inner voice is speaking to you, most of the time it’s very negative. If we are not even talking to ourselves like we expect our best friend to talk to us, then what do we have?”

In addition, Smith took some stunning pictures to accompany her sit-down interview.

Lady in red!

Willow for @girlgazeproject 💕✨💕 @willowsmith #willowsmith

A post shared by Willow Smith and Jaden Smith 💘 (@willow.jaden.fan) on

 

Peep her matching army fatigue eye shadow and jacket:

 

Pop of lip color!

Keep shining Willow!

Photos