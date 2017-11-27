Eniko Hart Shows First Picture Of New Son Kenzo

Less than a week after giving birth, Eniko Hart has shared a little glimpse of her and Kevin Hart’s baby boy Kenzo.

The model posted up a pic of her bundle of joy (and her snapback) on Instagram. Look at the top of his little head!

She captioned it with the following: “A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!”

A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY! A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

We love the protective dog at her feet!

The Harts welcomed their first child together on November 21, days after she posted a final bump photo to the ‘gram, asking her little one to make an appearance.

Hart shares two children with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

It’s no secret that the couple had some serious drama towards the end of Eniko’s pregnancy. In the midst of the Jumanji star’s sex scandal, Kevin issued a public apology to his wife and kids for his infidelity.

However, the couple kept a cool front in the public eye, seemingly moving past the controversy and focusing on their growing bundle of joy:

We can’t wait to see Kenzo’s little face!

