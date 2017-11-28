Remember African-American Organizations On #GivingTuesday

Black nonprofit organizations will be competing among a myriad of groups for generous donors on #GivingTuesday, Nov. 28. It’s a global day of charitable giving, after Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rearview mirror.
“We believe that Black philanthropy is in crisis,” the Give Black Foundation stated. “Though African Americans donate 25 percent more of their income than philanthropists of other races, traditional systems of giving within the Black community are breaking down.”
A joint W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Rockefeller Philanthropy study, released in 2012, revealed that African Americans donate a larger share of their income to charities than any other group in the nation. Black churches have been the main recipients of the roughly $11 billion a year that about two-thirds of African-American households donate. Upward mobility, however, has enabled droves of Black families to move out of their longtime communities—a process that began with the success of the Civil Rights Movement. Consequently, the traditional links, between Blacks and organizations that serve those in need, are more complex than in the past .
The foundation offers a search tool to match Black charitable organizations with the interests of donors. These organizations cover an array of issues. The Trayvon Martin Foundation, for example, is a social justice organization that’s committed to ending senseless gun violence. Black Girls CODE introduces computer coding to African-American girls in underserved communities. The mission of the Empowerment Program is to provide education, employment assistance, health, housing referrals, and other support services to women living in dire circumstances. Black Women’s Blueprint is a civil and human rights organization that focuses on empowerment. There’s an organization that serves just about every need. Finding the right charity takes just a little searching.
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
