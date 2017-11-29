Hospital Removes Black Nurse For ‘White Sons’ Tweet

Photo by

Hospital Removes Black Nurse For ‘White Sons’ Tweet

The hospital banned the nurse from patient care while it conducted an investigation.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 43 mins ago
Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital confirmed on Monday that a Black registered nurse, who tweeted disparaging  remarks about White mothers raising sons with “the propensity” for committing evil, no longer works for the hospital, the Washington Post reported.

“Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son. Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves B**ch,” the tweet stated, posted on an account named “Night Nurse” that was linked to Taiyesha Baker.

SEE ALSO:  Louisiana Assistant Police Chief Resigns After Racist Facebook Post

On Saturday, officials at the hospital system announced that they were investigating several social media posts that appeared to be posted by Baker, identified in the statement as a recently hired employee. During the HR department’s probe into the authenticity of the posts, hospital officials did not permit Baker to conduct patient care. By Sunday afternoon, the hospital said, “A recently hired IU Health employee tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health.”

SEE ALSO:  Pittsburgh News Anchor Fired After Stereotyping Black People In Racist Facebook Post

IU Health spokesman Jason Fechner, citing company policies, confirmed that the nurse no longer works at the Indianapolis hospital but declined to say whether she was fired, The Post said. He stated that the White mothers and sons remark was the first social media post brought to the health care system’s attention. The account, as well as the post, has since been deleted. The twitter account has been recreated by another user, the newspaper reported.

SOURCE:  Washington Post

