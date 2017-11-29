Features
Timbaland Speaks On His Battles With Depression And Addiction

He suffered from a near-overdose, which is what drove him to seek change

'Empire' Series Season 2 New York Premiere

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Timbaland spoke to Rolling Stone recently, and revealed information about his battles with both depression and drug addiction. In an expert from the interview below, the producer explains how music can play with your head once you’re not as poppin’ as you once were–and that’s something that really got to him. He explains that he would just take pills so he could sleep all day, and block out the noise from the outside world.

‘Timbaland started taking pain medication in his thirties, to help with nerve issues resulting from a gunshot wound he suffered as a teenager. But his use spun out of control, and as his drug intake increased, his chart success declined, he blew through a lot of his money and his marriage collapsed – fueling a vicious cycle of depression and addiction. “Music is a gift and curse,” he says. “Once you’re not popping, it plays with your mind. The pills helped block out the noise – I’d just sleep all day. I remember Jay-Z told me one time, ‘Don’t do no more interviews’ – because I was saying crazy shit.”‘

He also speaks about a time three years ago, where Timbaland believes he almost died from an overdose. That experience is what really drove him to change his life.

“All I can tell you is that there was a light. I woke up trying to catch my breath, like I was underwater. But through that whole thing I saw life – I saw where I would be if I don’t change, and where I could be if I did…I thought about Michael Jackson. I didn’t want to be old and taking these pills.”

Though the super producer says he’s not judgemental of other people’s partying habits, he does want to speak about his own experiences in order to raise awareness in the wake of so many drug-related tragedies. He’s now working on a solo album due next year, with appearances from Justin Timberlake, Rick Ross, Zayn Malik, and others.

Photos