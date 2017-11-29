Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill, Visits Him In Prison

Photo by

Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill, Visits Him In Prison

Rev. Sharpton visited Meek Mill earlier this week where they spoke for about an hour.

Right on the heels of speaking to Colin Kaepernick, embattled rapper Meek Mill recently received a visit from the Rev. Al Sharpton. Sharpton is fiercely advocating for Mill’s release and revealed to the media that he and the Philly rapper spoke at length for about an hour.

According to a new report from the New York Daily News, Rev. Al Sharpton visited Meek Mill earlier this week in the Chester, Pennsylvania prison where he is currently being held on probation violation charges. Sharpton also stressed that he is just getting started in his attempt to see Meek Mill released from prison and likened his case to many other black men throughout the country.

Via New York Daily News:

Locked-up rapper Meek Mill sounds strong and determined to spotlight the injustice of a system that tossed him in prison, the Rev. Al Sharpton said Monday. Sharpton was speaking with reporters right after visiting Mill for an hour in a Chester, Pa., prison.

Mill, 30, is serving a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation spurred by two arrests where the charges were dropped. He is a “symbol of the abuse of the system that will violate you over nothing,” Sharpton said, flanked by Mill’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

“If you can do this to a successful artist like Meek Mill, you can do this to many around this country,” Sharpton said.

If you’ll recall, Sharpton helped get hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur released from solitary confinement when he was imprisoned back in the 90s. Sharpton likened Mill’s case to that one stating, “It was a Tupac moment for me,” referencing what he plans to do to help.

Meek Mill’s attorney thanked Rev. Sharpton for getting involved, saying “It shows the level of importance” for Mill’s case, Tacopina said. “It’s just a horrific situation. At least we have the focus on this situation.”

 

