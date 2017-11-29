And The Nominees Are? Here Are Your Rap And R&B Grammy Nominees!

The 60th Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday and some major talent is getting recognition.

Rap, R&B, and funk dominate the major categories with Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Bruno Mars and Childish Gambino leading the charge. Kendrick’s “HUMBLE,” Jigga’s “The Story of O.J.,” Childish’s “Redbone,” and Bruno’s “24K Magic” are each nominated for Record of the Year. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber‘s “Despacito” finish off the Record of the Year category.

Jay, Childish, Kendrick and Bruno also fight for Album of the Year for 4:44, Awaken, My Love!, DAMN, and 24K Magic. Lorde finishes the nominations for this category with her album Melodrama.

SZA is shown love under the Best New Artist category. Joining her is Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, Alessia Cara, andJulia Michaels. Cardi B and Goldlink also shine with first time nominations — Cardi B for “Bodak Yellow” and Goldlink for his Shy Glizzy and Brent Faiyaz assisted “Crew.”

You can watch who takes home the gold gramophone on Sunday, January 28. You can check out the full Grammy nominations list below: