Timbaland talks about his near OVERDOSE!

Recently, Timbaland did a interview with Rolling Stone Magazine about his near death of overdosing on painkiller pills. Three years ago, he almost died after taking a heavy dose of OxyContin. Timbaland was taking painkillers more than a decade ago because of nerve issues stemming from a gunshot wound he suffered as a teenager.

“Through that whole thing I saw life — I saw where I would be if I don’t change, and where I could be if I did,” he shared. “I thought about Michael Jackson… I didn’t want to be old and taking these pills.”

