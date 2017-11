Kevin Hart is back on the SNL

Kevin Hart is on fire in the public on social media again. Last weekend, his wife gave birth to his third child and now it’s official Kevin Hart is back as SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE host for the third time December 16th.

As for the musical guests, U2’s 14th album, Songs of Experience, is out December 1, and Foo Fighters are touring to support their latest, Concrete and Gold. SZA’s album Ctrl was released in the summer.

Click here for the complete story

Also On 100.3: