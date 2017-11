Twitter Reacts To 2018 Grammy Awards Snubs

Via |

It’s that time of year again — the annual Grammy Award nominations have been announced ahead of the January 28, 2018 ceremony and several Hip Hop artists earned a nod, including JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Rapsody, Tyler The Creator, Big Sean and Logic. But there were several names noticeably absent from the list and Twitter wasted no time pointing out the snubs.

While Drake and Frank Ocean opted not to submit their recent projects for consideration, (More Life and Blonde, respectively), a few who did are feeling the cold shoulder from the Recording Academy.

Recordings released between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017 were eligible for nominations. The Recording Academy received more than 22,000 submissions.

